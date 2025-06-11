'I broke my wife's heart, how do I save my marriage?' UPDATED

Then I wrote her love letters telling her how much I loved her, how the crush couldn't compare to the deep love I have for her. I was chewed for saying I loved her because of our history in my last post but I was misunderstood.

I meant that the love I have for her has gotten stronger with time. 5 years ago I loved her, but wouldn't have given her one of my organs if she needed for example while now I would without hesitation.

Our history is what caused the attachment to grow stronger therefore no random crush could override that. I was awed in front of my crush and wrote sappy things about her but in the end I do not know this woman on a personal level while I have seen the worst of my wife and the love remains.