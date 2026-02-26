'I broke up with my BF on his birthday for horrible actions he did when he was a teenager.'

At some point, they got bored and scheduled a false rendezvous IRL asking the boy to take a bus for 2 or 3 hours, wearing a t-shirt Elmer the Elephant (based on a private joke). Obviously, there was no one waiting for him and they did not know how long he waited over there, by himself.

If Arthur had not already understood what was going on, he found out the next day at school after Thomas and Bart told the story to everyone and even shared the love messages that Arthur had been writing. The poor boy stopped coming to class and apparently changed school, and it is easy to imagine that this must have been extremely traumatizing to him.