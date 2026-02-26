'I broke up with my BF on his birthday for horrible actions he did when he was a teenager.'

I don't know whether this count as a "pro" revenge but here is my story, which happened some years ago: I (26F at the time) had just started dating Thomas (28M) and things seemed promising: very sweet man, educated and quite smart, good looks.
After 7 weeks of dating, he invited me and 2 of his childhood friends (let's call them Alex and Bart) for a long 29th birthday celebration weekend at his fathers' country house in a small French town. His father was going to be around as well and I was very excited to meet everyone.
Day 1 (Friday) is fun. I am happy to get along well with Thomas' father, a smart and caring man.
Day 2 (Saturday): after a very nice day, we enjoy a party in the garden with the neighbors (including some friends of Thomas). After a few hours, and lots of drinks, a group of people gather around a small campfire and start sharing childhood memories. This is where things go wrong.
At first, of course, innocent and dumb stories as you would expect; but then, Thomas and his friends started sharing REALLY sick stuff. In particular, they told a story about how, when they were 14 or 15 years old, they found very amusing to bully for almost six months "Arthur." a boy of their school who was very isolated and shy. Making jokes, calling names, you name it.
As if this was not enough, they created a fake girl profile on MSN messenger (a computer platform to exchange live messages that we used in years 2000s) and spent f*cking months (!) exchanging messages with him under the false girl identity, flirting and developping a false relationship with the poor boy.
Some people were in the confidence at school and it became a big and cruel joke behind Arthur's back. They used pictures of Bart's real cousin and the boy truly thought he had some kind of online girlfriend to whom he even sent confessions and love messages.
At some point, they got bored and scheduled a false rendezvous IRL asking the boy to take a bus for 2 or 3 hours, wearing a t-shirt Elmer the Elephant (based on a private joke). Obviously, there was no one waiting for him and they did not know how long he waited over there, by himself.
If Arthur had not already understood what was going on, he found out the next day at school after Thomas and Bart told the story to everyone and even shared the love messages that Arthur had been writing. The poor boy stopped coming to class and apparently changed school, and it is easy to imagine that this must have been extremely traumatizing to him.
Do you think that Thomas, Alex and Bart had any bit of shame about it? NOT A BIT of remorse, in particular on Thomas and BArt side. They kept making jokes about it and even seemed to regret that they were "not good enough at being evil" to convince the boy to send nudes or s**y pics. I don't even want to imagine what would have happened if he had done so.
To say that I felt uncomfortable would be a gross understatement. I was absolutely horrified and started to despise Thomas more than anything. I was not the only one shocked: Thomas' father, who heard the end of the story, had the most disappointed look in the eyes. His stupid son was so drunk that he did not even notice it. I escaped the party immediately after that and got back to the house.
I could not sleep at all this night and I kept thinking about the evening and how Thomas was still finding this funny. I heard him coming to bed around 4am but I pretended I was asleep.
Day 3 (Sunday) was the actual birthday, and the initial plan was that I would take Thomas on a 1-1 fancy surprise date for lunch nearby and then we would meet the group for a late afternoon party. But instead, I woke up very early on Sunday morning, took all my stuff in silence and went alone to the train station where I took a direct train heading back to Paris.
I decided to send a text to Thomas wishing him happy birthday and telling him to meet me at a certain location 1 hour from the house for a surprise and that I needed to go a little bit in advance to make sure that everything would be perfect. I had picked the location randomly, using google maps, to gain time.
Thomas read the text around 10am, when he woke up. He responded with excitement that he would follow religiously the instructions. When he arrived there at 12:30, I told him to wait further as there was little delay on something. Then I asked him to meet me at a restaurant which was 30min drive from the initial location.
When he arrived at 13:15, I texted him that I was on my way, would arrive in 20min and that he will understand when he sees me why I made him wait ; I also asked him to order some food and the most expensive bottle on the menu. Around 13:30 he started calling me several times and sent a lot of worried texts, and after 45 minutes I responded (in French) "So, how does it feel to have people play with your feelings?"
Then I stopped responding. I let him call and text the entire afternoon, but never responded. At some point an unknown number called me, it was his friend Alex asking what was going on and that Thomas birthday was completely ruined because of what I did. I just responded : "this is an extremely small payback for what you did to Arthur. Tell Thomas to stop calling me." and hung up. I blocked them.
I still felt bad the entire evening as I had started to grow attached to Thomas back then. The following days, a common friend called me to say that my reaction was completely absurd and unfair, that it was not my role to punish someone for actions they did as a teenager, that they were adult ways of saying things and that I had been completely crazy.
Only a few people supported what I did, everyone else seemed to think that I was a b**h. Thomas tried to fix things and win me back for a few months afterwards. I never responded to any of his messages. I don't regret it. I simply hope that Arthur, who should be 35 or 36 years old now, is well.
EDITS:
I really did not expect so many reactions and comments. As expected, I see that not everyone approves what I did ; but I am surprised to receive so many kind messages . Thank you!
About Thomas’ father : he was actually one of the few people understanding my actions. He called me shortly after the incident to discuss an unrelated topic (I was to give him a list of recommendations about something) and was already aware of everything. He did not bad mouth his son but i could really feel that he was disappointed.
He simply told me that he had not found sleep the night of Saturday to Sunday because of what he had heard during the party. He told me he appreciated meeting me and expressed regret that I was not with his son anymore, but also said that he understood my reasons. He did not try to convince me to get back with Thomas. This man was truly a gentleman.
I don’t know what became of Arthur. I don’t even know his last name. I think that even if I had known his name, I would not have reached out to him by fear of making him remember things that he probably wants to forget. I hope he is a confident man (and that he still likes Elmer the Elephant).
Finnthereddog wrote:
No no, that my friend is some pro level revenge. As a guy who was bullied in grade school and middle school, from the bottom of my heart….thank you. I think you made the right decision. If he felt no remorse as an adult for the screwed up crap he did as a kid, I guarantee he has no problem doing something similar as an adult.
thegroundhurts wrote:
Good for you! It's usually not right to hold someone accountable for dumb things they did as a teenager, as some of your acquaintances have asserted. The thing is, you're not holding him accountable for that. You're holding him accountable for thinking that his former behavior was acceptable well after he became an adult.
He didn't feel remorse about it, and wasn't telling the story about some stupid thing he did as a teenager but would never do again and wished he didn't do. He was proud of it. Holding him accountable for that, for being who he was during that birthday party, was entirely acceptable, and you did a wonderful job of it.
12-7DN wrote:
As someone who was bullied I can not tell yoo how much this warms my heart. The level of cosmic karma you brought back on your ex is magical and you should be proud of yourself for sticking to your principles and being a good person. Also, I think you dodged a bullet because of this lack of empathy. You are amazing and I thank you for this.
Dixon_Uranus_ wrote:
Screw him, you did the right thing. If that was your reaction then, just imagine how time would have made you feel. Plus, even though he doesn't know it, you did "Arthur" a solid. Well played.
MrBeer9999 wrote:
Criticising OP because of her reaction to "what he did as a teen" is pretty dumb because that's not her issue, it's the fact that he currently thinks it was a hilarious prank, while being an adult.
LaycoOG wrote:
I mean, they say you're a b**h for punishing him for what he did when he was a teenager, but I feel that the punishment was for how - even as a fully grown adult - he still felt such joy at what evil little cunts him and his friends were.
I know bullies who say nothing but regretful things about what they did back then, and they are now beautiful human beings. I ALSO know previous b**lies who are like Thomas, and they are still awful, they just hide it better. Screw those people.