'AITA for wanting to break up with my BF because of his relationships with his mom?'

Best-Meet5907 writes:
I am 27F, 3 months into the relationship with 28M, and I cannot stand it anymore. I have been trying to justify these behaviors, but it is getting more and more icky: First couple of dates, his mom has been calling him several times asking his whereabouts.
He deliberately missed the calls because he does not know how to explain to his mom why he is not home. He made up some excuse later that night and had to find somewhere that sounded like the place he told his mom he went to before calling her back. I asked him why he cannot be honest. He said it is because he is currently unemployed and his mom might think girls distract him from finding a job.
We spent a night together at a hotel for the first time after 2 to 3 weeks of being official. He lied to his mom that my mom wanted to see him because her daughter (me) is looking for a husband and she wants to make sure the guy is okay, then my mom asked him to stay over because it was getting late. I was pretty pissed because not only did he lie, he made my mom look very desperate and pushy.
He sent me audio messages of his mom and his private conversations, usually during arguments, without his mom knowing. I told him I was uncomfortable listening to them because I felt like I was invading their privacy and there were things I was not supposed to hear.
He then explained that he might not remember 100 percent of the original contents of why his mom was wrong during the argument if he texted me about it later, so he would rather send me the original audio. I asked him not to do that again, but he still sent more and was upset that I did not want to listen to him rant after the second time I told him to stop.
I recently went on a boat party with my colleagues and friends. I also invited my boyfriend to the party, but he did not want to pay for it as he is currently unemployed. I sent him a group photo of me in a bikini and my friends in beach shorts. The guy next to me had his arm wrapped around my shoulders in the photo.
He got upset about that and said my colleague did not respect him as he knows well that I have a boyfriend. He also told and showed the photo to his parents and told me how his parents agreed that they would feel uncomfortable too. I have finally admitted to myself that I no longer find him attractive because of these icky traits. AITAH for thinking he is a mama’s boy and wanting to call it quits?
LunaCherriesxo says:
You’re not the a&*$ole, you’re just dating a man who still acts like a teenage son. This is what you should do: trust your gut, end it, and make space for someone who’s emotionally independent and respects boundaries.
Recent_Body_5784 says:
I would call this the window of opportunity where suddenly things have become really clear to you and you should get out while the window is open. Because if you keep trying, it will close again.
khendr352 says:
He is a child and a momma’s boy both. Please find yourself an actual adult man to date. Quit babysitting this one.
mango1588 says:
3 months is nothing and he seems like an awful fit as a partner. Walk away!