'AITA for wanting to break up with my BF because of his relationships with his mom?'

"AITA for wanting to call it quits?"

Best-Meet5907 writes:

I am 27F, 3 months into the relationship with 28M, and I cannot stand it anymore. I have been trying to justify these behaviors, but it is getting more and more icky: First couple of dates, his mom has been calling him several times asking his whereabouts.

He deliberately missed the calls because he does not know how to explain to his mom why he is not home. He made up some excuse later that night and had to find somewhere that sounded like the place he told his mom he went to before calling her back. I asked him why he cannot be honest. He said it is because he is currently unemployed and his mom might think girls distract him from finding a job.