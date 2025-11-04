'AITA for breaking up with my boyfriend because I don't want children anymore?'

In the moment, I was stunned, and when I am shocked, I find it hard to respond. All I could say was, “But the child would have to live knowing I died.” He argued that such a sacrifice was beautiful and that it was wrong to blame children for a mother’s death.

I admit that my comment was harsh, and I did not mean it that way. If I had children, I would want to be part of their lives, not just a vessel to bring them into the world. Right now, I am focused on preserving as much quality of life as I can while managing my health. I do not want to risk passing this condition down to a child, and there is a significant possibility that both the baby and I would die during the pregnancy.