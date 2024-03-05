"AITA for breaking up with my GF for having a ONS with my co-worker while we were dating?"

SeverePhoto1892 writes:
So my girlfriend and I have been together for about half a year, and I just started a new job. I met this male coworker, and we became friends.
I invited him over to my place, and he recognized my girlfriend (We don't officially live together, but she spends a lot of time at my place). You can guess where this is going...After my coworker left, my girlfriend and I started talking.
Basically, she slept with him while dating me and made me wait. She said that our relationship was going to be special, and she wanted to wait, and that my coworker was just a one-night stand.
I told her to leave because I knew I was going to say things I couldn't take back. A few days later, after I calmed down and thought it through, I broke up with her.
She kept repeating what she said about how she wants more with me, but I told her that I feel like I'm not attractive to her, or at least not as much as others. She kept saying that I was special Basically, I said that I can't be that special if she preferred to sleep with a one-night stand rather than with me.
OP provided an edit:
I don't think this counts as cheating. This happened within the first month of us dating. We became official after the first month or so. I 100% should have clarified with her if we were exclusive or not, so that's on me.
Here are the top judgements from the post:
Kenvan19 says:
Nah, I dated a girl like this in college. She had been promiscuous when we met but then became super religious and a "born-again" virgin until her ex came around. Then she just made a mistake. Run away, OP. Run far, far away.
NeartAgusOnoir says:
OP, NTA (Not the A^%@ole). She had a ONS with a guy WHILE DATING YOU! She has issues if she legitimately thinks it’s ok to sleep with someone and then tell the guy she’s dating “you’re special”.
All that’s gonna do is make the guy feel like sh^t. If you want to sleep around do so, but don’t make excuses to someone you’re dating while you’re sleeping with other people.
Iphacles says:
NTA - This type of story is quite common. It's tough when your early relationship memories are now overshadowed by the fact that your partner was involved with someone else, one night stand or not. Her excuse that you're special doesn't seem very convincing. How special could she believe you were if she was sleeping with someone else?
Easy_Sector2703 says:
NTA. I’m continually baffled by how many women think having casual sex with multiple men, while trying to date one, is in any way acceptable unless explicitly agreed on by everyone involved. Imagine all the times you felt butterflies after a great date, and she was with some random dude.