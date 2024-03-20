'AITA for breaking up with my BF because he 'doesn't feel like doing my laundry and won't let me do it myself?'

True story: I am retired. My husband works from home. One day, he was working and I went out to run an errand. But first, I threw a load of laundry in. When I got home, despite the fact that he was two floors up working, he had taken the time to go the basement and not only switch the first load to the dryer, but also started a second wash load. That is the kind of partner you want in your life. You are NTA. And can do so much better!