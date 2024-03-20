'AITA for breaking up with my BF because he 'doesn't feel like doing my laundry and won't let me do it myself?'

SnooPears4691 writes:
So last night, I (20F), stayed over at my boyfriend's (21M) house. Around 9 pm, I asked him if I could take a shower. He stated that he didn’t have any clean towels because they were in the dryer. About 10 PM rolls around, and they still aren’t done, so he just tells me to use the towel that is sitting on top of the dirty clothes.
I take a shower, and my work clothes (scrubs) got wet while I was in the shower. When I got out of the shower, I asked him, “Could you wash my work clothes for me?” He says, “Why do you need them washed?” and I explain that they’re kind of wet from the shower. He doesn’t answer.
Later that night, he asks me for intimacy, and I decline because I am literally tired from work, which we are short-staffed for, and I am the only one there. He gets mad, and we both go to sleep. Fast forward to this morning, about 5:30 (I work at 7), I asked him while he got up for his bathroom break, “Could you please put my clothes in the dryer?”
He says no, he doesn’t feel like going down there. I just leave after we argue, and while I’m leaving, he tries to put the clothes in the dryer while arguing with me. I just tell him how I feel like I can’t really ask him for anything. We argued more, I left, and blocked his number. Obviously, I can’t ask him for anything, so what do I have him around for?
OP provided additoinal context:
He doesn’t want me to go downstairs where the washer & dryer is because his uncle lives down there - that’s why I cannot do it myself. And I do not live with my boyfriend. I was staying a night. He never washed my clothes, period. First, I asked could he wash my clothes, THEN this morning I asked could he at LEAST dry them.
Here are the top comments from the post:
JanetInSpain says:
He does literally nothing for you but expects care? Yeah... you dodged a bullet with that jerk. NTA (Not the A^#$ole).
JustNKayce says:
True story: I am retired. My husband works from home. One day, he was working and I went out to run an errand. But first, I threw a load of laundry in. When I got home, despite the fact that he was two floors up working, he had taken the time to go the basement and not only switch the first load to the dryer, but also started a second wash load. That is the kind of partner you want in your life. You are NTA. And can do so much better!
Just-world-fallacy says:
I have the feeling that this washer thing is the cherry on a cake of shitty behaviours. You do not need a "good" reason to break up, just let go.
Lucky-Strawberry430 says:
NTA. Depending on how wet your scrubs got, they may not have dried by morning. I live in a humid area and my clothes definitely don’t fully dry by morning when they get wet.
They do develop that musty mildew smell and I personally get grossed out having to smell that at work all shift. Even if he didn’t want to wash them, he could have compromised and put them in the dryer so they wouldn’t start to smell or still be wet when you’re getting ready for work.
