Woman is so 'embarrassed' of how BF dresses she contemplates breaking up with him, asks AITA?

I understand I sound like an absolute a&%^ole, but I think there are certain places and times to wear certain clothes. I could’ve turned up in a sweatshirt too. Anyway, I ate as fast as possible, thanked him for dinner, and we went home. When he asked if I wanted to do something afterward, I simply said no.

I’m at the point where I feel embarrassed. I feel horrible that I do, but I can’t help it. I'm sure I have clothes that he doesn’t like either, but that’s not the point. The point is that he simply cannot dress for an occasion; he looks horrible in the stuff he picks and keeps on spending money on the exact same clothes that are just horrible.