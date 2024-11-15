'AITA for breaking up with my BF after seeing what he did at a party on social media?'

I felt like my stomach dropped. I confronted him right away, and he just... shrugged it off? He told me he was "drunk" and it "didn’t mean anything," like that somehow made it okay. He kept saying it was "just a dumb thing" and even tried to laugh it off, calling it "guys being guys." It was like he didn’t even get how humiliating this is, especially with that video out there.

I broke up with him on the spot, but now he and some of our friends are calling me dramatic, saying it’s "not that big of a deal" and that I’m overreacting. They’re all saying it was just “one night” and “doesn’t count” because he was “too drunk to remember it.”