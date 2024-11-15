'AITA for breaking up with my BF after seeing what he did at a party on social media?'

External_Bit9778 writes:
So here’s what happened. I (19F) have been dating my boyfriend (21M) for almost a year. We’ve had our issues, but honestly, I thought we were in a good place. A couple of weeks ago, he went to a party at his friend’s house. I couldn’t go with him because I was working late, so I told him to go and have fun. I trusted him completely, so it didn’t really bother me.
Anyway, a few days ago, I was scrolling through social media when I saw a video from the party. At first, I didn't think much of it—I was just curious to see what everyone got up to. But then I saw him. He was with two of his friends and... this girl. I didn’t watch the whole thing; I just saw enough to know they were all hooking up with her. Like, literally taking turns.
I felt like my stomach dropped. I confronted him right away, and he just... shrugged it off? He told me he was "drunk" and it "didn’t mean anything," like that somehow made it okay. He kept saying it was "just a dumb thing" and even tried to laugh it off, calling it "guys being guys." It was like he didn’t even get how humiliating this is, especially with that video out there.
I broke up with him on the spot, but now he and some of our friends are calling me dramatic, saying it’s "not that big of a deal" and that I’m overreacting. They’re all saying it was just “one night” and “doesn’t count” because he was “too drunk to remember it.”
Now he's begging me to forgive him, but I honestly don’t know if I can just act like nothing happened. So, AITAH for breaking up with him over this? Or am I actually being too sensitive?
Designer-Fan8898 says:
Him and his friends are morons. He was kissing somebody else that is cheating. If I were you I would get a better group of friends as they all sound like they are for the streets. NTA.
OP responded:
They are for sure from the streets and complete AHs!
BriDaisy says:
Definitely NTA. What we do, drunk or sober, still falls under our responsibility. If he can't understand the basic principle of commitment, he's far from being the right guy for anyone. Consider this incident a revealing moment of who he truly is.
Also, your 'friends' should be building you up, not gaslighting you over your perfectly reasonable reaction. Stay strong, and remember that you deserve someone who aligns with your values, not someone who makes you question them.
OP responded:
You are right it was his responsibility drunk or not! They are anyways all dead to me now!