'AITA for breaking up with my fiancé because his kids kicked me out of their wedding?'

Last year, my daughter decided to go to college in a European country, his daughter got engaged and moved to a different state, and his son, while still living with him, proposed to his gf and planned their wedding to be this summer.

Last summer, we talked about finally getting together, and we both decided that I would be moving to his country. For me, it was a leap of faith to leave everything behind and be with him somewhere where I don’t know anyone or anything, but he was worth it.

Last summer, he was staying with me for 5 weeks, and we invited his kids for the first time to stay for 2 weeks with us. I did my best to make them feel welcome, basically doing nothing other than entertaining them.