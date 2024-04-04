'AITA for breaking up with my fiancée because she was fat shaming my ex at a party?'

FinancialRaspeberry16 says:

NTA - I get being jealous but that never gives the right for someone to bully and make someone feel so low. You barely interacted with Sarah and you proposed to your fiancée, theres no reason to act this way when you chose her already. Even if you and Sarah do talk, there was no reason to body shame someone especially in front of an audience.

If this occasion was a once off maybe it could be explained by a moment of jealousy but to be doing this constantly is just so shallow. Thank god you found this out before going through the wedding and marrying someone who could potentially do this to other people in your life.