'AITA for breaking up with my GF because she went to a party I wasn't invited to?'

Ok_Emu4012 writes:
I [24M] and my girlfriend [23F, Anne] began dating in college. Last week, Anne invited me to her co-worker’s (Joe) party. I had heard a lot about him in the past, and he and she really seemed to have a lot in common, especially with their taste in music.
Apparently, he was an amateur musician with a fairly successful YouTube channel. Joe initially invited only Anne, but when she asked him if I could tag along, he said it was fine.
The party was on Saturday evening. It was a fun party with about 30 people, held at a restaurant Joe had rented out. Toward the end, though, I wandered into Anne’s little discussion group, and I immediately got the feeling that nobody really wanted me there, least of all Anne.
It was her, Joe, and a few other people. Thinking that I was just imagining things, I hung around and listened to Joe basically boast about himself the whole time. A little while later, I wandered off to get myself a drink and chat with a few other people.
Eventually, the time to leave came around, and I went to find Anne again. Joe approached me at that point and said that he was having an afterparty at his house. I was going to refuse, but then he said, “Sorry man, but only Anne is invited,” while clapping me on the shoulder. I first told him not to touch me, and then said she’s not going. He informed me that she had already accepted the invitation.
I texted Anne immediately to ask where she was. She responded, “Sorry, on the way to Joe’s place. I’ll see you tomorrow, love you!” I asked if she knew I wasn’t invited, and she then left me on read. Texts after that were all ignored.
I drove home furious. I stayed up all night, and finally, Anne walked in the door at 5:42 a.m. I know because I was by the window watching. I recognized the car as Joe’s and the driver as Joe. Nobody else was in the car. Anne waved to him cutely and laughed at something he said.
Anne came inside and acted surprised to see me still up. At that point, I flatly told her that we were done, and she had the rest of the day to move out. Anne was at first confused with me, and then I told her that she could just move in with Joe.
She rolled her eyes and said nothing happened. She gave me this spiel about my insecurities and imagination. I said it didn’t matter. After this back-and-forth arguing, Anne finally relented and sarcastically thanked me for wasting “the best years of [her] life.”
Anne finally moved out yesterday, and it was pretty dramatic. She said that she loved me and that I was throwing everything away over a party. Did I do her wrong here? I feel like I'm getting gaslighted.
lemondeahh says:
NTA. That’s an incredibly suspicious move on her part & the lack of communication, ignoring your texts, LEAVING the party without even saying goodbye at least? She 100% is doing something with Joe. She wouldn’t have left abruptly without you and ignore you the entire night if she wasn’t. She’s trying to play dumb & clearly has no issues disrespecting you. You made the right decision.
OP responded:
I'd say I'm 95% sure something happened with Joe at that afterparty. I have no evidence, but I know my girlfriend. The way she waved him goodbye, the way she laughed when he talked, the way that she was actively listening to him at the party those are mannerisms she used to have with me.
Then there was the thing with Joe's stupid macho power play of putting his hand on my shoulder. It was like he was mocking me because he knew what was going on.
Sousou2307 says:
She left you at a party she invited you to - went to another party without communicating with you and ghosted you when you messaged her ? I am sorry but she doesn’t care or respect you - at least you are no priority and her colleagues seems to be more important.
I would never leave my partner I came with to a party stranded at a party and then gaslight him for being angry … seems your her safety person the one who should wait for her and take care of her and that’s it. NTA.
Con4America says:
NTA. If you love someone, you don't leave them behind and go to an after party with another guy. You did the right thing. I'm sorry. I know it hurts but you will meet someone better.