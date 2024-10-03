'AITA for breaking up with my GF because she went to a party I wasn't invited to?'

Eventually, the time to leave came around, and I went to find Anne again. Joe approached me at that point and said that he was having an afterparty at his house. I was going to refuse, but then he said, “Sorry man, but only Anne is invited,” while clapping me on the shoulder. I first told him not to touch me, and then said she’s not going. He informed me that she had already accepted the invitation.

I texted Anne immediately to ask where she was. She responded, “Sorry, on the way to Joe’s place. I’ll see you tomorrow, love you!” I asked if she knew I wasn’t invited, and she then left me on read. Texts after that were all ignored.