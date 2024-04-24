"AITA for breaking up with my fiancée after she betrayed by connecting me to my family."

I consistently communicated my firm stance of wanting no involvement with my family and requested her to refrain from discussing it further. Initially, it seemed like she complied or at least I believed so. However, two months ago, I received a text from an unfamiliar number, which turned out to be from my eldest brother.

In response, I promptly blocked him after discovering that my fiancée had provided him with my contact information without my consent. Confronting her about this breach of trust, she admitted to it, justifying her actions as an attempt to help me move past my grudges and insisted that I give my family a chance for her sake.