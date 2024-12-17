'AITA for breaking up with my GF over a 'cheating prank' she was playing on me?'

To be honest, I felt completely betrayed—not just by the idea of the prank, but also because of how they had gotten undressed to film it. I know it’s meant to be funny to some people, but for me, it felt disrespectful, and I was hurt. The whole thing felt like a violation of trust, even though I know they weren’t actually cheating.

I told her I couldn’t be in a relationship with someone who would do something like that, and I ended things right there. She’s devastated, and our friends have been telling me I overreacted. They think it was just a harmless prank, and I should’ve taken it better.