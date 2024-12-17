'AITA for breaking up with my GF over a 'cheating prank' she was playing on me?'

MatchCharacter3178 says:
I (26M) broke up with my girlfriend (25F) of 2 years because of something that happened recently, and now my friends are saying I massively overreacted. So, a few days ago, my girlfriend and a close mutual friend decided to play a prank on me.
The prank was that they filmed a scenario where I “caught” them in bed together, pretending they were hooking up. They set up a hidden camera in the bedroom, and when I walked in, I saw him in just boxers and my girlfriend in a bra and panties, straddling him, acting like they were mid-hookup. To make it more realistic, they even made some noises and tried to act like it was happening for real.
I was shocked, furious, and immediately confronted them as I thought it was real at first (like an actual betrayal). Then I walked out of the room and started leaving the house when they followed me, screaming that it was just a prank and showing me the video they’d been recording.
To be honest, I felt completely betrayed—not just by the idea of the prank, but also because of how they had gotten undressed to film it. I know it’s meant to be funny to some people, but for me, it felt disrespectful, and I was hurt. The whole thing felt like a violation of trust, even though I know they weren’t actually cheating.
I told her I couldn’t be in a relationship with someone who would do something like that, and I ended things right there. She’s devastated, and our friends have been telling me I overreacted. They think it was just a harmless prank, and I should’ve taken it better.
But I can’t shake the feeling that it crossed a line for me, especially with how intimate and uncomfortable it felt to see them in that situation, even if it wasn’t real. Now I’m left wondering if I made the right decision. I’m starting to doubt myself because everyone else seems to think I blew it out of proportion.
She posted here earlier and sent me a link to her post. I know she wants me to watch the video to prove it was all set up and planned, but I feel she still doesn’t get that I am upset about her disregard and disrespect for me and our relationship. Anyways, I am going to sign off for the night.
twoturntablesanda says:
"Let's prank my boyfriend by staging the most traumatic and deep betrayal of a relationship that is possible. It's going to be hillarrrrrious." Yeah no. Feel no remorse in cutting both of them loose from your life. NTA.
Also... I mean, maybe I"m being a conspiracy theorist, but some people like to film themselves banging. It could be you caught them at the start of the act and they're just quick thinkers (as much as "It's just a prank" can be considered quick thinking). Either way... you can start 2025 with some trash removed.
dr_lucia says:
You made the right decision. Other people don't get to decide what sort of prank goes past your line for pranks. If your ex-gf really was devastated maybe she'll learn that trying to pull elaborate pranks can backfire on her and she won't do it to other people in the future. NTA.
Nonda25 says:
So two “adults” who were comfortable enough being in their underwear together and assuming a position think YOU are overreacting?
Infinite-Wish1763 says:
NTA. How does your gf of 2 years not know you well enough to know what you’d find funny. Like even if you prank all the time with each other… she should know YOU and what YOU would find actually funny. If you’re not laughing, it’s not actually a prank. It’s just them hurting you and then blaming you for being hurt.