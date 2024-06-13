'AITA for leaving my girlfriend after she got a dog and expected me to be it's dad?'

"AITA for leaving my girlfriend because she got a dog?"

sherzad71 writes:

Hello, I'm 25M, and my girlfriend is 23F. We've been together for over a year, and we generally have a great relationship. She's funny and kind. Yesterday, when I got home, there was a Golden Retriever in our house.

When I asked my girlfriend whose dog it was, she smiled and said, "Ours." I wasn't sure if she was joking or being serious, so I kept asking whose dog it was. She kept smiling and saying, "Ours," and then proceeded to say the dog's name (I don't really remember what she said her name was since a lot was going through my mind). She even told the dog to say "hi, dad."