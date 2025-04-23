'AITA for giving my dad a taste of his own medicine by bringing an older man home for Easter?'

"AITA for bringing a much older guy to Easter dinner?"

Adorable_Cost806 writes:

I (18F) moved out at 15 when I got into a boarding school abroad. When I was 12, my dad (45M) cheated on my mom (43F) with a woman (26F) who was 20 at the time. They ended up divorcing, and he has been with her ever since.

She is only a few years older than me, and for the past few years, she has been at every family holiday. She is clearly only after his money, but he is too stupid and stubborn to understand.

This year, for Easter, I flew back home and asked a friend of mine (38M) to come with me and pretend to be my boyfriend just for a few days at my home. After dinner, my dad pulled me aside and told me he felt uncomfortable with the situation.