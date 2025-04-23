'AITA for giving my dad a taste of his own medicine by bringing an older man home for Easter?'

Adorable_Cost806 writes:
I (18F) moved out at 15 when I got into a boarding school abroad. When I was 12, my dad (45M) cheated on my mom (43F) with a woman (26F) who was 20 at the time. They ended up divorcing, and he has been with her ever since.
She is only a few years older than me, and for the past few years, she has been at every family holiday. She is clearly only after his money, but he is too stupid and stubborn to understand.
This year, for Easter, I flew back home and asked a friend of mine (38M) to come with me and pretend to be my boyfriend just for a few days at my home. After dinner, my dad pulled me aside and told me he felt uncomfortable with the situation.
I told him I did not do anything wrong and that, after him, love has no age. He told me that I ruined everyone's Easter by being selfish and bringing someone his age to dinner. I flew back to school, but now I am getting messages from a few relatives saying I should apologize to my dad and break up with my “boyfriend.”
I have not responded. I do not think I am in the wrong because he has made my life uncomfortable since the moment he cheated on my mom
I met my friend in a book club when I moved to the US (I am from Europe), and he has been a great father figure to me, to be honest. When I had no friends there, he would buy me dinner and actually spend time with me, and he is recently divorced (from his high school sweetheart), so he would have spent Easter alone anyway.
Therefore, I decided to take him with me and show him around. I know this is immature, people! I know it is extremely immature of me, but I wanted to show him how it feels. Thanks a lot for the advice, everyone. I will update for Christmas.
izzi_b says:
NTA and I think you made an excellent statement this way. You could even tell people we tend to copy our parents behavior.
Fragrant-Reserve4832 says:
I would message all those people back asking "Why is an age gap ok for dad bit with me it's a problem?"
Living_Bee_8436 says:
NTA. Cause you gave the taste of his own medicine. It’s okay you don’t owe an apology and where were these relatives when he cheated on your mom?
Usual-Canary-7764 says:
OP tell everyone family member asking you to break up that they should lead the way and divorce or break up with their significant other or shut up. It's funny how uncomfortable the shoe gets when it's on the other foot. Daddy is finding out that children play by parents' rules sometimes. NTA.