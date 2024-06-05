'AITA for taking my son to the emergency room even though we didn't have the money for it?' UPDATED

I just kept reminding him that it was better to know he was okay rather than not being able to wake him up in the morning. I understand that ER bills can be expensive, but we have good insurance, and I still echo that it's better to be safe than sorry. But am I the a^#%ole for "strong-arming" him into going since everything turned out to be okay?

OP provided an update a day later:

Our son is back to his energetic self and doing well. Of course, he fell again when I whipped out a diaper to change him and ran from me, screaming with laughter. Luckily, he caught himself with his hands. I don't know what I'm going to do about this crazy kid.