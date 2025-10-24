'AITA for buying ice cream when my husband asks me not to?'

Our adult son’s girlfriend (they live together a couple of miles away) loves a sweet treat after dinner and is celiac, so ice cream is the easiest choice when they come over. I handle all the grocery shopping and cooking in our household, and when they visit, I usually pick up ice cream.

We are going to Mexico next month, and he wants to be in the best shape for the trip. Last night, after the kids left, he was upset with me for buying ice cream and demanded that I not buy any more until after our trip. It turned into a fight, and now we are both frustrated.