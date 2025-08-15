"AITA for calling a guy a sad loser because he said I'm damaged goods at 30?'

We have great chemistry. We read the same books, love the same old movies, and share the same values in life. I have already met his friends, and he wants me to meet his sister this weekend. He is around my age. I am 30 and he is 33.

This coworker keeps telling me I am way too optimistic. At first, he said Tinder does not work and that women do not know how to talk. I have seen his Tinder matches, and he turns the conversation sexual with women within five minutes.