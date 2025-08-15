"AITA for calling a guy a sad loser because he said I'm damaged goods at 30?'

Commercial-Manner507 writes:
I ended a nine-year relationship and started dating again. I installed Tinder, and for me it was not as bad as people say it is. I swiped left a lot, but the matches I got were good quality and most led to dates. Not all the dates went well, but none were bad experiences.
I am a 30-year-old woman and I look better than I did in my 20s. I am more fit, I have a better income, so I can afford better skin care, hair care, and clothing. I did well on Tinder. Yet this guy is always trying to put me down.
He is my coworker and we often talk with all my colleagues about personal stuff. With some of them, I am friends. I started dating a guy from Tinder who is a business owner, has a good car, and is smart and good looking.
We have great chemistry. We read the same books, love the same old movies, and share the same values in life. I have already met his friends, and he wants me to meet his sister this weekend. He is around my age. I am 30 and he is 33.
This coworker keeps telling me I am way too optimistic. At first, he said Tinder does not work and that women do not know how to talk. I have seen his Tinder matches, and he turns the conversation sexual with women within five minutes.
Before I met my current boyfriend, he told me that at my age, most high-value men would not even have me on their radar because of baggage and the number of men I must have been with before. I laughed because I have only been with one, but even so, the man I am seeing now has never asked about it and does not seem to care.
Another male coworker showed me a text he received from this guy. It said: “I pity her because she thinks that Chad wants her for more than just something casual. If he did not have money, she would not have looked at him.”
I called him what the title says. Not to his face, but in front of the other coworker. I really do not understand why some men are obsessed with women’s age, call us names, and constantly put us down just because we have preferences in men, just like they do in women.
Aware_Tackle_6665 says:
Sounds like he was projecting his own insecurities onto you. People who are genuinely happy with themselves don’t go out of their way to tear others down.
OP responded:
My other coworker is a single mother. She is a widow so its a bit different, but still, a single mother. And she met a guy who is also divorced and has a kid himself. They are both doing good financially, neither is using the other one and they are getting married next year.
She is even older than him. She is 40 and he is 35. This coworker had an issue with her being a single mother and kept throwing statistics and studies at her and how difficult it will be to find a relationship. She is getting married while he is still single.
FrenchFrozenFrog says:
Bodycount, Chad, damaged good. That guy reeks of red pill and insecurity.
OP responded:
I am actually a traditional woman. I like clean cut men, wearing dresses and long hair. I am pretty feminine and love cooking for my man and I am not into hookup culture. So he cannot even yell at me (which would still be wrong) how modern women ruin society lol.
Every guy I went out with on a date was also pretty traditional and opened the car door for me or even brought me a flower. But none of them were incels. None of them asked me for my body count at the date or if I am a feminist.