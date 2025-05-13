'AITA for calling a teacher's assistant stupid because she didn't think my job was real?'

Annual-Question-3636 writes:
So for context, my daughter in this situation is 8 and in 2nd grade. The teacher's assistant/student teacher is in her early 20s and only just joined her class after spring break in March. I think she graduates college this spring.
For Mother’s Day, they did a little project “All About My Mom,” like what we do for work, favorite food and color, cute normal stuff. And then they invited parents to the classroom to show off the projects.
I am in graduate school to become a CNM/WHNP. I’ve been an RN working labor and delivery for about 5 years, which, for those of you who aren’t aware, CNM /WHNPis a certified nurse midwife and women’s health nurse practitioner.
Anyway, my daughter was presenting her little project and said like, “My mom helps deliver babies. She’s a midwife” (not yet actually, but beside the point), to which this teacher said, “Do you mean a doctor, sweetie?
We don’t have midwives here” (assuming she meant in the US). “No, she was a nurse and now she delivers babies.” “Oh, so just a nurse then.” At which point my daughter started crying because she’s 8 and was being confronted in front of not only her entire class but everyone’s moms as well.
After I calmed my daughter down in the hall and had a “not everyone knows everything, even teachers” conversation, I went to talk to her. “Actually, I am almost a midwife. I’m still in school, but there are definitely midwives in this country. I actually used one when I had my kids.” Her teacher replied, “What are you, Amish? That’s not a real medical degree. It’s like 6 weeks of school.”
I said, “Actually, it’s a doctorate or masters.” She said, “Well, why would you encourage anyone to give birth without a hospital or doctor?” To which I said, “Actually, we work at a local major hospital with OBGYNs daily.” “She said, You shouldn’t go around encouraging her to say you work a non-existent job in 2025.” I was fed up so I said, “Well, I tried to explain to you, but I guess I can’t explain stupid away.”
She then was extremely offended and started talking about her degree in education and how she had a real degree unlike me. Anywho, I was already leaving at that point. I got a call from the school yesterday.
They’re threatening to remove my daughter from next year if I don’t apologize (it’s a charter school). Should I have just let it be? AITA for insulting her? I don’t know why she’s telling kids their parents’ careers aren’t real when it’s a Google search away to check.
MiraGlow says:
NTA, not even a little. She clowned your 8-year-old in front of a crowd, talked out of her a%& , and doubled down on dumb when you tried to set her straight. Yeah, "stupid" stings, but if the shoe fits? Lace it up, girl.
You stood up for your kid and your career. She tried to flex and got reality-checked. And if the school thinks you're the problem? LMAO, maybe it's time to find one that doesn't hand out degrees in delusion.
ShannaraRose says:
Why do you want your daughter at a school that not only hires stupid teacher's assistants, but supports them for spouting rude stupidity to people that help pay their salary? NTA.
stroppo says:
NTA. The assistant should not have called out your daughter like that. I would explain your side to the school. I would not apologize. I would take legal action if they try to kick your daughter out (if you want her to stay there, that is). It's the assistant who should apologize.
LevelCommunication73 says:
I’m so confused. Midwives do exist in the US? I don’t understand why the teacher was so uptight about this. Like why not just let the kid say what she had to say. And the. To say she has a real degree and you don’t?
Something so weird is going on. Maybe you should write a formal complaint to the principal explaining the situation. Because if you did, you wouldn’t be the one at risk of losing a place at the school here.