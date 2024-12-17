'AITA for calling my friend's fiancée a Disney villain for treating his son terribly?'

"AITA for calling my life long friend’s fiancée Cruella Deville?"

TrickyComputer8974 writes;

My lifelong friend, Mike, has a 44-year-old special needs son, Lane. His wife, Anna, passed away almost 3 years ago. He recently became engaged to a woman, Misty. My wife promised Anna that she'd help look after Lane when Anna was dying. And my wife has. She takes him to doctor's appointments and keeps him with her on days that his day program is closed.

We've kept him many times for days or up to a week while his dad was out of town for work. He's special needs, but probably about like having a very well-behaved 7-year-old around. He's fine to go to a restaurant or the movies or shopping. He's polite. He's able to bathe and dress himself.