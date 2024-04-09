Woman calls BF 'pathetic loser' for reading her teenage journal and accusing her of not loving him. AITA?

I love my boyfriend more than anything. He is the most intelligent, loving, wonderful man I could ask for. He tends to get jealous though, and he has accused me in the past of cheating because of something that looked suspicious, but I would never ever do that to him.

It hurt me deeply that he would not only read my journal but would question my love for him. I told him this, and he said it was bulls&^t because he can “feel my love for my ex” through the pages. I explained that I was 19 years old when I wrote that, and he was my first love; of course it’s going to be dramatic and intense. I’d never felt love in a romantic way before my ex, and it was obvious by the way I wrote about him.