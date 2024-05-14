'AITA for calling my co-worker a diversity hire after she called me a nepo baby? I didn't choose my last name!'

AITA for calling my co-worker a 'diversity hire' after she called me a nepo baby?

North-Beginning987 writes:

I’ve been working at a mid-sized software company for the last six years. It was my first job out of university, and I’ve enjoyed my time here immensely. I was also fortunate enough to be in line for a promotion when my former department head was about to retire, and the bosses upstairs decided that I would be a fine choice for his old position.

About eight months ago, the company hired a young woman, Shauna. Shauna was hired fresh out of university, just like me. I didn’t know what it was, but from her very first day at the company, Shauna seemed to truly dislike me.