'AITA for calling my co-worker a diversity hire after she called me a nepo baby? I didn't choose my last name!'

North-Beginning987 writes:
I’ve been working at a mid-sized software company for the last six years. It was my first job out of university, and I’ve enjoyed my time here immensely. I was also fortunate enough to be in line for a promotion when my former department head was about to retire, and the bosses upstairs decided that I would be a fine choice for his old position.
About eight months ago, the company hired a young woman, Shauna. Shauna was hired fresh out of university, just like me. I didn’t know what it was, but from her very first day at the company, Shauna seemed to truly dislike me.
Despite the fact that I outranked her, she never treated me with an ounce of respect, would flat-out ignore me when I talked to her, and would interrupt me when I was talking to someone else.
Well, last Friday, my workplace was having a little after-work gathering. Both Shauna and I tagged along, although I did notice her intentionally sit at the opposite end of the table from me. Well, the conversation turned to how we got hired, and everyone told their story.
When it was my turn I started explaining my process, and Shauna interrupted me, sarcastically saying, “Step one: be the company owner’s relative.” Everyone was incredibly confused, including me.
I asked Shauna what she meant, and she snappily responded, “Yeah, enough from the nepo baby.” I finally figured it out at that point. The company owner and I share the same last name.
It’s in the top 20 last names in the USA, so it’s not exactly a huge coincidence, but Shauna assumed that I was hired/promoted because I was his son, nephew, or something.
I loudly asked, “Dude, you think I’m related to the owner? Is this why you’ve hated me all this time?” The woman next to her explained that the owner and I aren’t related in any way, shape, or form, and Shauna kind of laughed about it. Then I said, “Yeah, that’s also rich coming from a diversity hire.” Shauna got really upset about this, and 10 minutes later excused herself.
The other women at the table said that I went too far, to which I answered that I was treated like dirt for eight months because she was too stupid to consider the possibility of our identical last names being a coincidence. Shauna called in sick today. Was I the a^&*ole here?
Here are the top comments:
Linux4ever_Leo says:
Forget about whether or not you (or this coworker) are TAH. This kind of exchange at work among coworkers could get you both hauled into HR and probably terminated.
ImpossiblyPossible42 says:
You’re a supervisor, you use the channels at work if she’s not being respectful, you don’t try to out a%@^ole her! Good luck with HR.
Dresden_Mouse says:
ESH (Everyone Sucks Here). If you were her supervisor you should had confront the situation much sooner not after 8 months, she was rude and wrong and but you meet her at her level.
ffopel says:
It is never a good idea to say you're a diversity hire to a fellow employee. This could blow up in your face.
What do you think?