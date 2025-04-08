'AITA for bad mouthing the man that stole my wife in front of my kids?'

YTA. We can call our exes and the people they fucked around with whatever we want when there are no children around, but you have to button it in front of the kids. It sounds like you have a lot of grief stuck regarding this, OP, and I hope you're talking to someone about it.

But you can't badmouth your ex, or her new man, or anyone else on her side of things, really, in front of the kids because the kids will have to interact with those people and deserve to make their own opinions about them. If that person is dangerous, you deal through the courts. Otherwise, this is just something you have to live with. It sucks.

