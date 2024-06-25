'AITA for calling my sister a petty brat after she named her daughter to mock my wife?'

I told my sister she was so f%^#ing ignorant it was crazy because different parts of the world will have different accents and different names for things. I also told her my children will be half Irish and if we wanted to give them Irish names it was nothing to do with her. And we went low contact after that.

So now my sister has a daughter, and what did she name her daughter? Ciara. But said in the way we would say it. She made a big point to send me and my wife an announcement about it and the name, and my wife's announcment specifically came with a pronunciation. I didn't get that and neither did anyone else in the family.