'AITA for calling my sister dumb because she thinks she knows more than a doctor?'

ApprehensiveCry5231 writes:
I was at my mom’s house for dinner, and my older siblings, my sister-in-law, and I were in the living room talking while my mom got dinner ready. My relationship with my siblings is pretty bad due to some background family issues and the fact that our personalities just don’t mesh.
We’re able to stay mostly civil for my mother’s sake. My sister is one of those hyper-religious people who doesn’t believe in Western medicine and insists everything be natural. My sister-in-law recently got out of the hospital after being there for an extended period following a really difficult labor.
From what I know, she went into labor prematurely and had to have an emergency C-section because her life and the baby’s life were at risk. It was a tough time for both her and my brother.
We were talking about how they’ve been doing since getting home, and my SIL shared how hard it has been bouncing back from that traumatic experience while also taking care of her son. My sister turned to my brother and said, “Had to take the easier route and she still complains,” and laughed.
My SIL asked what she meant, and my sister went on a tirade about how she kept trying to help her during her pregnancy and she didn’t listen. She said that’s why things turned out the way they did and that my SIL took the "shortcut" and still has the audacity to complain.
My SIL tried to explain that the doctors told her what would be best due to issues she was already having and that her delivery was the best option for her and the baby. My sister wouldn’t let up and kept getting more insulting, even after I told her to knock it off. My SIL ended up crying, and I was pissed.
I turned to her and said, “So are you going to take the advice of trained medical professionals or one dumb b^&ch who couldn’t get through high school?” My sister lost it and started yelling at me. I just kept repeating, “Get a job,” over and over, which made her even angrier until she started crying and hurling insults at me.
My brother and SIL ended up leaving, and my mom came in to intervene. She told my sister to calm down and told me to leave. Since then, I had a heated phone call with my brother because he believes I should have kept my mouth shut and let women “handle their business.”
My dad (my parents are divorced) sent me several texts grilling me and calling me a disgrace because my sister went crying to him. My mom texted me saying she thinks my sister was a bit harsh, but that I was way out of line and need to apologize.
My SIL texted me to say she’s sorry for causing this situation and that she appreciated me speaking up, but that I didn’t have to. That’s what’s making me feel awful. I’ve always had a rough relationship with my family and I’m okay with that, but I don’t want to put her in a bad position with them too, especially when she’s done nothing wrong. AITA for insulting my sister after she insulted my SIL?
greenblue256 says:
Hold on am I reading this right? Your brother aka your SIL’s HUSBAND told you you should have stayed out of it???? HE SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE ONE TO JUMP IN. Completely 100% NTA (your sister is a raving moron) and I hope your brother finds himself single in the near future.
No_Presentation1601
So your brother, who should have stood up for his wife, is mad at you for doing so. He has now pressured his own wife into telling you you shouldn't have done so? Does this mean he also believes the same thing your sister does? I'm just glad your SIL saw at least one person stand up for her in that debacle.
Unfortunately, she has a husband problem and you have a family problem. I would just ignore the rest of your family and make sure your SIL knows she deserved someone standing up for her and didn't do anything wrong. She didn't cause your sister to be an a^%&ole. Seems she was born that way, considering how the rest of your family are. NTA.
OP responded:
My brother’s always been really non-confrontational and a “keep the peace” type of guy so I wasn’t surprised that he didn’t say anything just that he didn’t even try to take my SIL and leave. I’m also not surprised by him being mad at me because on the flip, I am overly-confrontational which he has always hated.
poppymarshmallow says:
Definitely NTA. Someone needed to put her in her place. Seems like your family is too comfortable doling out abuse and not being called out on it. Id go lc with them all for my peace of mind.