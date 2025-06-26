'AITA for calling my sister dumb because she thinks she knows more than a doctor?'

We were talking about how they’ve been doing since getting home, and my SIL shared how hard it has been bouncing back from that traumatic experience while also taking care of her son. My sister turned to my brother and said, “Had to take the easier route and she still complains,” and laughed.

My SIL asked what she meant, and my sister went on a tirade about how she kept trying to help her during her pregnancy and she didn’t listen. She said that’s why things turned out the way they did and that my SIL took the "shortcut" and still has the audacity to complain.