'AITA for calling out my husband's boss' wife for stealing from my daughter?'

"AITA for calling my husband's new boss's wife out for her lies?"

TorrieDenali says:

Last night, we attended my husband’s first Christmas party with his new employer. He’s been in the same field for decades, so I was familiar with a few attendees. I had never met his boss or his boss’s wife, Andrea, and I knew very little about her.

Side story: My daughter, Willow, is a great cook. She has worked at the same bank for seven years, so they have gotten to know her food and often make special requests. This year, they requested her bruschetta and crostini. A couple of coworkers asked her to make a larger batch since it had all disappeared at last year’s Christmas potluck.