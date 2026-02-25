'AITA for calling my wife's friends dating technique not smart?'

"AITA for calling my wife's friends "dating technique" idiotic?"

My (M38) wife (F34) had some of her friends over for dinner, and we are all talking about this and that. One of her friends (F32) starts talking about how she can't find any good men to stick around.

My wife and her friends are sympathetic. We keep on talking about her and her latest dates, and she starts talking about her "dating technique". This is essentially to show as little interest as possible and to ghost guys she likes, since she wants them to fight for her.

I laugh and say that is just plain stupid and of course she will not find any good men since only the bad ones will actually do that. Like good guys who will respect you will never keep chasing if you send out the signal that you don't want them.