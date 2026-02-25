'AITA for calling my wife's friends dating technique not smart?'

My (M38) wife (F34) had some of her friends over for dinner, and we are all talking about this and that. One of her friends (F32) starts talking about how she can't find any good men to stick around.
My wife and her friends are sympathetic. We keep on talking about her and her latest dates, and she starts talking about her "dating technique". This is essentially to show as little interest as possible and to ghost guys she likes, since she wants them to fight for her.
I laugh and say that is just plain stupid and of course she will not find any good men since only the bad ones will actually do that. Like good guys who will respect you will never keep chasing if you send out the signal that you don't want them.
I am on the spectrum and can have a hard time realizing when people are upset. So my wife bumped me and told me to shut up. Later after everyone left she told me she agreed with me, but I didn't need to be so blunt about it. So AITA?
HoldFastO2 says:
NTA. If "yes means yes" is to be fully accepted throughout society, then this "playing hard to get" nonsense needs to die.
afewmadmidgets says:
Not at all any self respecting man will take the hint and move on and only the toxic waste of humanity will keep pushing. It's a major red flag of the can't accept a no.
thequiethunter says:
Someone has to tell her. Her "friends" are not being sympathetic or kind. They are allowing her to fail as a human being. Her lack of EQ is so profound that perhaps she should not establish a meaningful relationship. NTA.
Revo63 says:
Well, nobody else was going to tell her, now were they? NTA.