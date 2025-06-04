'AITA for calling myself disabled because of my bones in front of a disabled person?'

Well, one of my other coworkers is disabled and uses a wheelchair. She was close enough nearby to hear what I said and shot me a really dirty look when I said I had a disability. She said that there was no possible way I had a disability because she sees that I walk fine and have no observable impairments. This caught me a little off guard because I have never had anyone question whether I was truly disabled or not.

I explained to her that I was born with a genetic deformity and that the bones in my legs had formed incorrectly. I told her that I had many surgeries growing up and was in the hospital so often that I had to do school online.