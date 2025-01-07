'AITA for telling my friend if she stopped trying to steal my husband maybe she'd keep a BF?'

He excused himself a few times, but she kept finding him. I tried to get her off a few times, and I was getting mad because this was a new line she was crossing. She was slurring about how I "stole Rowan from her." Thankfully, Adam was too busy talking to Shay's husband to hear this, but he definitely saw Kira's actions.

The next afternoon, I was at Shay's again with some friends when Kira showed up. She was crying about how Adam had broken up with her that day, saying he didn't think they were going to work out. Everyone was consoling her, but I was just kind of sitting there. I couldn't help but feel like she brought this upon herself.