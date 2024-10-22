'AITA for accusing my BIL of cheating on his ex-wife because he keeps calling her crazy?'

He kept insulting his ex-wife about how "crazy jealous" she was. He always says this about her, and I hate when he says that. His ex-wife was a nice person. So I finally responded with, "Yeah, women tend to get crazy jealous when you cheat on them with a co-worker."

NOTE: His fiancée wasn't with him. The room went silent and awkward. He left shortly thereafter. My wife got mad at me and told me that wasn't true, that it wasn't physical until after the divorce.

My response was: "I call bulls%&t. They were most likely physical, and at minimum, it was an emotional affair." Then my wife said, "Well, you didn't have to say anything."