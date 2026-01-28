'AITA because I called the police when my ex wouldn't let me leave after I broke up with her?'

Found out my girlfriend was cheating on me. Broke up with her immediately. When I tried to leave her apartment she literally wouldn't get out of my way. I've seen enough tv shows to know what happens to me if I try to move her.

So I grabbed my phone and recorded her completely uninjured and blocking my exit. I called 911 told them I was being held against my will. Gave her address. Went back to recording. I think she thought I was bluffing. Cops showed up. We were separated. Surprisingly she told the truth.

The c*ps asked if I wanted to press charges. I said I just wanted to leave but I needed a copy of the report so she could not change the story after they fact.

I've been hearing from mutuals that I'm an AH for calling the cops on her. There were two people that knew I called the authorities.