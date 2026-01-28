'AITA because I called the police when my ex wouldn't let me leave after I broke up with her?'

Found out my girlfriend was cheating on me. Broke up with her immediately. When I tried to leave her apartment she literally wouldn't get out of my way. I've seen enough tv shows to know what happens to me if I try to move her.
So I grabbed my phone and recorded her completely uninjured and blocking my exit. I called 911 told them I was being held against my will. Gave her address. Went back to recording. I think she thought I was bluffing. Cops showed up. We were separated. Surprisingly she told the truth.
The c*ps asked if I wanted to press charges. I said I just wanted to leave but I needed a copy of the report so she could not change the story after they fact.
I've been hearing from mutuals that I'm an AH for calling the cops on her. There were two people that knew I called the authorities.
I didn't tell anyone. So I made a public post in our friend group chat. I said that if everyone who was calling me out really wanted I would go to the police with my recordings and press charges. She posted right away that everyone should leave me alone because what happened was private.
Her folks didn't get the memo because they came to talk to me where I work. I showed them the video and gave them the same option. They said I was three times her size and wasn't really being held against my will. I asked her dad what he would have done if he heard that I manhandled her out of my way. He told me to fuck off and stay away from her.
My pleasure.
So I absolutely think I did nothing wrong. But I'm still hearing murmurs that I didn't need to involve the authorities.
Asteroid_sugar5602 wrote:
Look, no matter what you did, you'd be the "bad guy." But you 100% did the right thing. Girl FAFO.
OP responded:
I wasn't going to lay a finger on her!
Fh2Actual wrote:
So did her parents approve of there little girl also cheating? Do all the mutuals that are calling out against you approve of cheating as well? NTA by a long shot. You handled everything calmly and rationally and you have the proof that you did so. Anything else is bs on someone else’s part.
OP responded:
I did not bring it up. I just wanted out.
pogolup wrote:
This happened to my step-son. Now ex-gf of his went nuts, blocked him from leaving. He gently moved her out of the way to he could leave. She called the cops. The cops show up and in our state someone has to get locked up on these calls.
They took and booked him. She begged them not to saying she was just mad. It didn't matter at that point, someone had to go to jail. Thank god they are no longer together. You did the right thing.
Baddenoch wrote:
“No old man, you stay the hell away from me before you get your ass handed to you. Keep your crazy daughter away from me if you know what’s good for her”
Should have called the cops on him for coming to your workplace and threatening you. NTA.
brightspirit12 wrote:
NTA. You did everything absolutely RIGHT. If you had even touched her or pushed past her, you could be sitting in jail right now with a whole bunch of people talking about what an abuser you are, and that would be a very difficult situation to reverse.
Kudos to you for standing up for yourself and following through. Whatever anyone says about you or the situation is just NOISE. They are angry they can't say anything because the truth is so blaring. Your life can be good now. Have a happy forever.
Inevitable_Bug_2627 wrote:
NTA people need to stop normalizing this kind of stuff against men by women. Just because you are bigger than her is not an excuse, for all you knew she could have had or gotten a weapon and harmed you. Size plays no role, toxic, controlling behavior is the same whether done by a woman or a man.
lilbrujarobbie wrote:
Man NTA. She quite literally did hold you against your will. You didn’t physically handle the situation because that would have escalated everything. That’s called being a reasonable person in a moment of crisis.
You kept your wits about you and did the thing you knew would get you out of there non violently. Well done! Screw everybody that’s coming at you sideways from the shadows like pathetic idiots.
Whatever_1967 wrote:
Not only NTA, but you handled it the best way I can imagine. "Violence is not an answer" is absolutely true, and manhandling a person who is so much smaller than you and obviously not in the right state of mind is a dangerous thing. And I applaud you for not pressing charges, you had the right to do it, but choose not to.
0fluffythe0ferocious wrote:
You did nothing wrong. But keep that report and the recording. NTA.
It's hilarious though that her father tried to intimidate you to stay away from her when you already did so. Some people refuse to see reality.
Beautiful-Bowl-5252 wrote:
You did nothing wrong and you handled that situation amazingly.