'I called the cops on a woman and then she said that she's my dad's wife, AITA?'

Then she started showing up at our house. She came by to tell me she was pregnant. Another time, she wanted to invite me to a big family lunch with her side and some relatives on his side. She came by to ask if I wanted to go to the park with her and her kids, and the kids would be standing right there.

One time, she told them I was her brother and said it would be so cool to go to the park together. She usually left after being told to once or twice, but she kept coming back, so my mom got security cameras. She asked my mom another day if she could take me out for something special, and my mom closed the door in her face.