'I called the cops on a woman and then she said that she's my dad's wife, AITA?'

Winter_Enthusiasm_69 writes:
I (17m) live full time with my mom. My dad was never even a part-time dad. He was a see-you-once-or-twice-a-year dad who didn’t even devote that time to me. Sometimes the only reason we saw each other was because my grandparents, his parents, included me in their lives. They both died a couple of years ago.
The last two times I saw my dad, he brought along his girlfriend, who I hadn’t known about the first time, and her kids. The first time, I spent the weekend with them. The second time, it was just a day. The last time was eight or nine months ago. I told him I didn’t want him to keep showing up, and he seemed totally eager to agree to that.
As soon as that happened, his girlfriend started seeking me out. We live in a small town, so it’s not that hard. But she would make a point to speak to me, and she would ask if I’d like to hang out more with her much younger kids.
I said no, and I told her (though not exactly like this) that I didn’t want contact with my dad anymore, so it didn’t make sense for us to have contact either. She told me she’d like me to be a part of the family and to give it a shot now that she and the kids were around. I said I had already made up my mind.
She kept seeking me out, trying to convince me to give them a chance. I tried to be nice and told her I just had no interest, especially when my dad made no effort to be near me. She even started approaching my mom, who, after a few times, got so annoyed that she told her to stay away from the two of us if she didn’t want the cops and lawyers to get involved.
Then she started showing up at our house. She came by to tell me she was pregnant. Another time, she wanted to invite me to a big family lunch with her side and some relatives on his side. She came by to ask if I wanted to go to the park with her and her kids, and the kids would be standing right there.
One time, she told them I was her brother and said it would be so cool to go to the park together. She usually left after being told to once or twice, but she kept coming back, so my mom got security cameras. She asked my mom another day if she could take me out for something special, and my mom closed the door in her face.
My mom talked to her lawyer and a cop she knows. They told her to document everything and only call the cops if we clearly asked her to leave and she refused. That is exactly what happened on Saturday. I was home alone, and she showed up with her kids, looking for me to come over and spend the day with them. I told her no and asked her to leave. I repeated myself more forcefully, and then I ended up calling the cops.
When the cops showed up, she argued that she was my stepmom and married to my dad (I’m not sure if that’s true or not), and she said she had the right to show up at my home. Her kids were getting more upset the longer the situation dragged on, so they had to arrest her.
My dad started going off on my mom, and she had to come home early to make sure I was okay. At one point, we could hear his girlfriend or wife crying in the background about what I did to her and her kids.
She was so loud I could hear her through the call. He won’t stop calling, and my mom is recording the calls in case we need it (she checked that it was okay first). But now they’re saying I’m an awful person for calling the cops on a pregnant woman and that I should have just talked to her. AITA?
Nice_Rain_10 says:
NTA lol. She'd have continued to harass you until she was stopped. It was also up to her to account for the fact that she's pregnant, not you.
barre0423 says:
You did talk to her. She didn't listen. She clearly hasn't respected any of your boundaries or your mom's. Welcome to consequences. NTA.
Hopeful-Artichoke449 says:
You are supposed to be her free babysitter..... didn't you know??
Th3Confessor says:
NTA, maybe they will let you alone, now. You endured her antics for too long before you stopped her. You shouldn't endure any other efforts from her. She could get crazy and land you in trouble.