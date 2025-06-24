"AITA for calling the cops on my stepmom after she stole $10,000 from under my bed?"

The other day, I was planning to go to the bank with my friend to open a debit account. When I went to grab the lockbox, I saw it had been pried open, and all the money was gone. I searched frantically and then confronted my dad, my stepmom, and my stepsister.

That is when I found out my stepmom had taken the money and used it to pay for my stepsister’s community college. Her reasoning was that I had managed to save it once and could just save it again.

I was furious. She has already tried to erase my mother’s memory and push me out of my own home. Now she has stolen the money I worked for and expects me to start over. I called my friend, and she told me to report it to the police.