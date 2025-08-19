'AITA for calling the police on my guardians after they refused to return my laptop?'

Witty-Anxiety5684 writes:
I (15f) live with my dad now, but I used to live with my legal guardian Sam (26) (not a parent) who is about to officially lose guardianship. I moved out a while ago, and all my things were returned in trash bags except for my school-issued Chromebook, which I really need for school. The first day is tomorrow.
Back when I lived with her, Sam sent me a file on it (an editor’s copy of her book), and now she and her partner are refusing to return the Chromebook unless it’s deleted. Five days ago, I showed up and it was dead.
Sam told me she would charge it and delete the file so I’d have it before school started. By today, I still hadn’t gotten any update or the Chromebook, so I asked for it back when we moved my little sister’s things from there.
Sam’s partner (23), in a very hostile tone, told me I “wouldn’t have it for the first day of school” and said this was a “boundary” they were setting. I didn’t feel comfortable or safe and didn’t want to argue, so I called the non-emergency police line to help resolve it calmly and legally after another warning that I needed it by tomorrow was ignored.
Keep in mind, Sam wasn’t there for whatever reason. After I had called the police, she tried to call me and pressure me into giving her partner the password and ID. I said I would delete the file in front of them, wait for the police, or wait for her to get home, but her partner could not have full control over my Chromebook.
The officer was calm and kind, and I left with the Chromebook without issue after Sam deleted the document in front of me and the officer. I did not even care about the book or give them any reason to think I did.
During the ordeal they tried saying I was wrong for not calling Sam directly. (She later claimed she was in the middle of a surgery when it happened that I forced her out of, so I’m not sure what good calling her would have done anyway.)
Now they are making vague posts online about karma and consequences, trying to make me look like the bad guy for handling it the way I did. I just didn’t want her hostile partner to have control over a device that isn’t theirs. So, AITA for getting the police involved to make sure I got my school Chromebook back?
Traditional-Swan-130 says:
NTA. It’s school property. You need it for school. They had zero right to hold it hostage over some doc. You handled it maturely, more than they did.
katiemorag90 says:
It's not even yours, it belongs to the school district and you're just using it. NTA.
dan-thebland says:
NTA It wasn't hers to take from you and she already made it clear she didn't intend to return it. She had better be lucky no one is looking deeper into whatever that file was and stop antagonizing a child.
ScarletNotThatOne says:
NTA. Sounds like you handled it really well. Glad you got your chrome book back.