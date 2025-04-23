'AITA for canceling a date because she was 15 minutes late to our dinner reservation?'

Express_Dog_4442 writes:
I connected with someone on a dating app, and after a while of texting, we agreed to a restaurant date as our first time meeting in real life. To clarify: In my profile, I have listed people not being on time as my biggest red flag.
In our chat, I talked about how punctuality is a really important virtue to me, and when we planned the date, I specifically told her to text me should something come up or if there were any delays.
Come the time and day of the date, and she is not there. I wait and check my phone, and she had not texted me anything. She finally arrives 15 minutes late. She greets me but does not even apologize for being late.
I ask her why she was late. She shrugs and says that getting ready just took longer than expected. I ask her if, before she drove here, she already knew she would not make it in time. She says yes. I ask her why she did not text me.
She said she did not because she was only "a little late" and started looking visibly annoyed. At that point, I excused myself, said our values do not align, and left her there. She proceeded to shout after me and blew up my phone before I unmatched her when I got home.
AITA? I just have absolutely zero tolerance for not being on time without a good reason, especially when you do not even communicate it properly or are not even sorry about it. I know my standards are harsh, but I feel like I was very open about it and gave plenty of warnings.
itschipbtw says:
Not trying to be combative but if she did text you that she was running late or apologized for being late, would that have changed your thought process?
OP responded:
Yes. I would have given her the benefit of the doubt and only broke things off If it was a pattern. My absolute zero tolerance, unless its an actual emergency, starts at around half an hour. Then I wouldn't even wait and just leave.
Practical-Stock8481 says:
NTA. If she had apologized, I'd say you were too harsh. But, who doesn't apologize for being late? That's the issue, IMO.
Apart-Scene-9059 says:
NTA: Now I would usually say this is an over reaction but in your case where, it's listed on your profile, you had a conversation regarding lateness before the date and you explained how you would like someone to respond if they are late and she just ignored that. Honestly wouldn't even be the lateness that bothered me but the lack of respect.