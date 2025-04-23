'AITA for canceling a date because she was 15 minutes late to our dinner reservation?'

"AITA for cancelling our date because she was 15 minutes late?"

Express_Dog_4442 writes:

I connected with someone on a dating app, and after a while of texting, we agreed to a restaurant date as our first time meeting in real life. To clarify: In my profile, I have listed people not being on time as my biggest red flag.

In our chat, I talked about how punctuality is a really important virtue to me, and when we planned the date, I specifically told her to text me should something come up or if there were any delays.

Come the time and day of the date, and she is not there. I wait and check my phone, and she had not texted me anything. She finally arrives 15 minutes late. She greets me but does not even apologize for being late.