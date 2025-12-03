'AITA for cancelling a trip because my friend expected me to pay half of her share?'

After thinking about it, I decided to cancel my participation in the trip. I felt uncomfortable being put in a position where I would have to cover someone else’s expenses just because I have a job. I also realized that joining the trip under those conditions would probably create tension and resentment, which I did not want.

I let her know that I would not be able to go, and she reacted angrily, saying I was overreacting and that I should “just help a friend.” I honestly feel like I made the right choice for my own boundaries, but part of me wonders if I am overreacting or making too big a deal out of it. Am I the jerk for choosing not to go because she expected me to pay for her?