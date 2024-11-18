'I canceled a Christmas trip to Disney for my girlfriend's kids.' AITA? 'The kids really want their dad there.'

Maybe it will be ex-girlfriend soon. Ashley and I have been together for three years. Her kids are 9 and 12. I get along with them and they are good kids. I'm not their dad, but they are polite and respectful.
My parents have bought them Christmas and birthday gifts ever since they met. I had a good year and I wanted to do something nice for the kids. Ashley and I talked about it and we were going to take the kids to Disney World over Christmas.
The problem is that her ex wants to pitch in and come as well with his wife and their kid. I don't really want to go on a holiday with this guy and his family. I talked to Ashley and I said I would prefer if it was just us since this is our first big "family" holiday. She said that her ex really wanted to be there for the kid's first trip to Disney. We argued and I gave in.
Then the plan was told to me. He really can't afford to stay where we were going to stay so he and Ashley decided that I should change our reservation and stay somewhere cheaper.
Fine, I don't really care. I wanted to treat the kids to something awesome but as long as we stay somewhere nice then in happy. We chose a good neighbor hotel at Disney Springs. It's nice and still allows for early entrance and has character events and such.
It turns out that what was supposed to happen was I cancel our reservations at the Grand Floridian, and use the money to pay for an extra suite at the other hotel. Their idea of him pitching in was paying for flights for his wife and kid.
I said f no. Ashley said that the kids really want their dad there. I said that he was welcome to take them. She said I was being cheap since I could afford to do this. I can but that's not the point. I do not want to do this. I can afford to do a lot of things. I only do them if I want to do so.
We had a big fight and I gave her the tickets for her and the kids to go, and I cancelled the flights and hotel. Now she is mad at me because she went through all the trouble and expense of getting the kids passports and luggage and stuff. I told her to tell me what that cost and I will reimburse her.
Her ex called me to say I was being a prick and hurting his kids. I said it probably hurt them more when he had a kid with another woman and left their mom to go be with her. I don't think I'm in the wrong here but maybe an outside opinion would help. Thanks. PS - her ex is a manipulative POS. He still tries to control her and I'm sick of it.
Mobile_Prune_3207 said:
NTA. A gift you are gifting shouldn't be on someone else's terms.
KLG999 said:
The fact that your GF hid the plan on how the extra suite was to be paid for is the rotten cherry on this whole thing. I feel bad the kids have such crappy parents. NTA.
No_Lavishness_3206 said:
NTA. He wants you to pay for his hotel by downgrading yours? LOL. Did he expect you to pay for his passes too. What a leech.
PervyMoon said:
NTA. You planned a trip for your family, and her ex tried to take over while expecting you to pay. Not your responsibility. Boundaries are valid; he can take his kids himself if it’s that important.
dessertchef11 said:
NTA. I wouldn’t have even offered to reimburse her, the ex should have chipped in for his own kids passport and luggage.
ChatKat1957 said:
Definitely NTA. Can’t believe they all EXPECTED you to pay for most everything, even the ex and his new family. People need to stop trying to take advantage of someone’s generosity.
GF should’ve explained to her kids (who are plenty old enough to understand) that since the parents are divorced they couldn’t expect both parents to be present for everything. I personally think she was a bit of an AH to actually think you should accept her ex coming along.
IAmKicky said:
Definitely NTA. Paying for girlfriend’s ex is just absurd, you are not responsible for his time with his kids, if he wants to take them somewhere, he pays for it and thats that. Can’t afford?
Too bad, plan something else or save money. Next thing you know, you will be paying for food for everyone, buying extra gifts to all the kids because they will want something there. If girlfriend has the audacity to ask for something like that, maybe you should ask yourself if you want this kind of person in your future where “what's mine is yours," because it will be shared with that ex.