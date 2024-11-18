'I canceled a Christmas trip to Disney for my girlfriend's kids.' AITA? 'The kids really want their dad there.'

Then the plan was told to me. He really can't afford to stay where we were going to stay so he and Ashley decided that I should change our reservation and stay somewhere cheaper.

Fine, I don't really care. I wanted to treat the kids to something awesome but as long as we stay somewhere nice then in happy. We chose a good neighbor hotel at Disney Springs. It's nice and still allows for early entrance and has character events and such.

It turns out that what was supposed to happen was I cancel our reservations at the Grand Floridian, and use the money to pay for an extra suite at the other hotel. Their idea of him pitching in was paying for flights for his wife and kid.