'AITA for canceling my daughter's sweet 16 after she made a joke I didn't like in front of my ex?'

“Yeah, guess I got lucky. Especially since she is not even my real mom.” And she pointed to me. Everyone laughed. Her dad laughed. His wife laughed. Even her grandparents laughed.

I just sat there like… what? I quietly told her we would talk later, and we did. I asked her what the hell that was about. She said it was just a joke. That it was funny. That I needed to lighten up.

I told her, “Cool. Then I guess you do not need me to throw you a party, since I am not really your mom anyway.” She thought I was bluffing. I was not. I canceled everything. No venue. No dress. No photographer. I told her she can ask her real parents for a party.