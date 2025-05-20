'AITA for not funding my son's wedding after finding out his fiancée catfished him?'

MurkyCarry1925 writes:
My son (23) got engaged a few months ago. Recently, he admitted to me that he had been texting with a girl he met on Tinder. That alone already shocked me—he's engaged, and that's obviously not acceptable behavior.
But here's the twist: the girl on Tinder was actually his fiancée. She created a fake account to “test” whether he would stay loyal, and when he flirted back, she confronted him. Yes, what my son did was wrong. But creating an entire fake profile to trap your partner?
That’s manipulative. If you need to run sting operations to trust your fiancé, maybe you shouldn't be getting married. After learning all this, I told my son I wouldn’t be paying for the wedding anymore.
I don’t want to support a marriage that’s already starting off with lies and games from both sides. Some people in the family say I’m overreacting and punishing both of them. What’s your opinion?
Trevena_Ice says:
NTA. Sorry, but your son being on a dating website while planning a wedding - while his fiancée was tricking him. Sorry, but that doesn't sound like a healthy relationship. And honestly if the girl is smart, she should break it off. As it shows that your son isn't loyal (again, because of being on a dating app).
Cute-as-Duck21 says:
She obviously had a reason to suspect something was going on behind her back, and she was correct. Why is an engaged man on Tinder in the first place? NTA for withdrawing financial support, but they should not be getting married.
Cherubness89 says:
I'm glad you aren't paying for the wedding. Your son was clearly cheating to begin with. The girls had a lucky escape from him I'd say.
zealot_ratio says:
NTA, but you seem more unhappy with her than him, which is unfortunate. I don't agree with how she did it, but she apparently had good cause. I doubt her catfish is the amazingly the only girl he was contacting. He doesn't get to be offended she caught him doing wrong. Sounds like he especially is not ready for a marriage.
What do you think?