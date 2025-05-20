'AITA for not funding my son's wedding after finding out his fiancée catfished him?'

I don’t want to support a marriage that’s already starting off with lies and games from both sides. Some people in the family say I’m overreacting and punishing both of them. What’s your opinion?

Here are some of the responses to OP.

Trevena_Ice says:

NTA. Sorry, but your son being on a dating website while planning a wedding - while his fiancée was tricking him. Sorry, but that doesn't sound like a healthy relationship. And honestly if the girl is smart, she should break it off. As it shows that your son isn't loyal (again, because of being on a dating app).

Cute-as-Duck21 says: