'AITA for canceling my parent's party for uninviting my husband because of his job?'

"AITA for canceling my parents’ anniversary party after they uninvited my husband because of his job?"

pixiiexxsensual writes:

I (28F) have been married to my husband (30M) for three years. He’s an amazing partner and works as a waiter at a high-end restaurant, which he loves. My parents have always been a bit snobby about his job, making comments like, “When will he get a real career?”

A few months ago, my siblings and I planned a big surprise party for my parents’ 30th anniversary. I was covering the majority of the costs because I’m in a better financial position. Invitations were sent, catering was booked, and everything was set.