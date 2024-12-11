'AITA for canceling my parent's party for uninviting my husband because of his job?'

pixiiexxsensual writes:
I (28F) have been married to my husband (30M) for three years. He’s an amazing partner and works as a waiter at a high-end restaurant, which he loves. My parents have always been a bit snobby about his job, making comments like, “When will he get a real career?”
A few months ago, my siblings and I planned a big surprise party for my parents’ 30th anniversary. I was covering the majority of the costs because I’m in a better financial position. Invitations were sent, catering was booked, and everything was set.
Last week, my mom called me and said they were “uncomfortable” with my husband attending because some of their “prestigious” friends would be there, and they didn’t want to be “embarrassed” by his job. I was stunned. I told her that was cruel and unacceptable, but she doubled down, saying, “It’s just one night—he should understand.”
I immediately canceled the entire party, letting my siblings know why. They’re furious with our parents but think canceling was too extreme since “the party wasn’t just for them—it was for the whole family.” My parents are devastated and calling me selfish, saying I ruined their milestone. AITAH?
RefrigeratorCold296 says:
If your parents are so prestigious, they can pay for their own anniversary party. NTA.
410Writer says:
NTA. Your parents are acting like their “prestigious” friends can’t handle the shock of meeting a guy who works for a living. Canceling the party was a chef’s kiss-level power move. Why throw a party for people who think your husband’s job is beneath them?
They should’ve celebrated their milestone with the dignity they apparently think they have. If they’re devastated, maybe they can cry into their snobby champagne and reflect on how trashy their behavior really is. You didn’t ruin their milestone...they did.
Sparklingwine23 says:
NTA, they ruined their own f^@$ing milestone. Who asks to uninvite a co-host? You can tell your parents that their "prestigious" friends already know what kind of ungrateful bigots your parents are.
Actual-Swordfish1513 says:
NTA and I bet your husband makes good money as a server at a high end restaurant!