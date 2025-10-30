"AITA for cancelling my visit after my father refused to pick me up from the train station (and called me a drama queen for it)?"

ElyseNoir writes:

I (42 F) currently live abroad. My partner and I have built a life there over the past few years, but my parents have never once visited us, even though I’ve invited them several times. Now that I’m back in Germany for a short stay, I thought it would be nice to visit them since we haven’t seen each other in almost a year.

I don’t have a car here, so I planned to come by train. The trip already involved a few transfers, and the last station before their town is about 30 km away. I asked my father if he could pick me up there since the next connection would have been very tight and would have added extra waiting time anyway.