'AITA for canceling my friend's return flight after she kicked me off our vacation?'

"AITA for cancelling our return flights after my friend kicked me off our trip?"

Throwaway87439844 writes:

I (29F) recently went on a road trip with my friend (30F) of over 20 years. While only 2 days into a 10 day trip, we got into a fight. We spent the night apart but ended up making up the next day and decided together to continue and try and communicate better.

Shortly after we made up though, I asked her if I could take a nap in the car while she did some driving toward our next destination. She said no problem. When I woke up, I noticed we were not going in the right direction. We were 15 mins from the airport and she told me she was returning the rental car and would be continuing the trip alone.