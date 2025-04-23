'AITA for canceling my friend's return flight after she kicked me off our vacation?'

Throwaway87439844 writes:
I (29F) recently went on a road trip with my friend (30F) of over 20 years. While only 2 days into a 10 day trip, we got into a fight. We spent the night apart but ended up making up the next day and decided together to continue and try and communicate better.
Shortly after we made up though, I asked her if I could take a nap in the car while she did some driving toward our next destination. She said no problem. When I woke up, I noticed we were not going in the right direction. We were 15 mins from the airport and she told me she was returning the rental car and would be continuing the trip alone.
I was dumbfounded by this as we had just had a heart to heart and decided to keep going on the trip. I couldn't believe she would do this while I was asleep next to her and not tell me until I woke up and asked what was going on. I grabbed my stuff, found a flight with no notice, and spent the next 12 hrs flying home. I was devastated but that betrayal and abandonment was the last straw for me.
Now here is where I am being accused of being an a&^#ole: I decided to cut my losses and deleted her off everything. I tried to get back whatever money I could from the things I had booked in advance, including the return flights.
For context, I had paid for the stays at the first 3 places (which we had already used). She had paid for the stays at the places we were still yet to go, and clearly intended on using them for herself.
So I had no where to go but home - and couldn't fathom continuing the trip after going through such a serious friend breakup anyway. I never wanted to speak to her again and I was prepared to never see a dime from her for what I had paid for. Shockingly, she texted me the next day to say:
"I found out my return flight was cancelled. That put me in a really tough spot. I had to rebook at 3 times the original price, and this added a lot of unnecessary stress. whatever happened between us, cancelling someone's flight without their knowledge or consent crosses a serious line. I deserved a heads up at the very least".
Her grandmother also texted me saying she is going to pay 3000 dollars for a flight home and will have to sell some of her jewelry to help pay for this flight. Now I am just dumbfounded by this because:
a) Didn't she just dump me at the airport to find my own way home? Didn't she say she wanted to continue on her own? That means to me, we're both finding our own ways home! b) Did she seriously think I would be paying for her flight home and wouldn't try to get my money back?
c) Didn't she cross the line first by ditching me in a foreign country? didn't I deserve a heads up when she decided to drop me at the airport?? Didn't she cause me unnecessary stress??? d) The flights are not 3k. I can google it myself. right now she can get home for cheaper than I did. Why would she lie about this? Just to try to make me feel bad? So what do you think? AITA?
silvermantella says:
Was the fight about something unforgivable? It sounds like you made up. Was it petty drama or something more? Inclined to say NTA, but some fights are worth taking your ex friends to airports for. On blanket assumption it was petty absolutely NTA. Maybe petty, but she sent you packing unexpectedly which costed you, so revenge is delicious in this situation.
OP responded:
It wasn't unforgivable, no. The fight started because I was upset with how she was treating me and not respecting my boundaries. I got angry with her and she was hurt that I got angry with her. I offered to talk it out the next day and we did and thought we got over it. And then she pulled this on me. I had JUST forgiven her!!
Tez09 says:
Info: if she was planning on continuing the trip alone, why was she returning the rental car? How was she going to get to the next destination in a foreign country?
OP responded:
She has expressed earlier that she wanted to exchange the car for a cheaper one. However I have since heard that she flew to the next destination. I'm not sure if she really had a plan when she dumped me there.