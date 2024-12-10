'AITA for not going into debt to be a bridesmaid at my best friend's wedding?'

"AITA for telling my best friend I don’t want to be in her wedding because I can’t afford it?"

autumrenaee says:

My best friend of many years is getting married, and she recently asked me to be a bridesmaid. I was thrilled at first, but after she shared the details, my excitement turned into anxiety.

The dresses she picked out are expensive, the bachelorette party is a destination weekend, and there are other costs like hair, makeup, and gifts. I did the math, and it’s way out of my budget.

I told her that while I’m honored she asked, I can’t afford to be in the wedding. I offered to support her in other ways, like helping with planning or attending her bridal shower, but she was upset.