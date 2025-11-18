'AITA for not babysitting my siblings during my mom's honeymoon?'

Okay, I don’t think I am wrong here, but everyone is telling me I am so I need extra points of view here. I am 17 and I just started university. My mom married ”Marcus” one month ago and she is going on her honeymoon this month.
The duration is 4 days. I am the older sister, I have 2 siblings one is 12 and other is 4. And my mother told me I would have to babysit them while she and her husband are in their honeymoon.
I’ve always babysat them in the afternoon since both my mom and Marcus work. But I can only babysit them after 3pm, cause of my classes. I told them they would have to get a babysitter for the morning because the 12 year-old is in school already but the 4 year- old isn't, and I cant just miss 4 entire days of classes to stay with him.
She said she can’t do that because they spent a lot of money on this honeymoon, and the wedding and they are also paying a loan they used to buy a land to build a house. I told her, that I really can’t miss these classes, I study medicine so going to class is extremely important.
Not to mention, that these are practice classes which have a limited amount of time I can miss. She insisted saying it was a one time thing and that “she can’t have anything”. Marcus said I had this responsibility since I’m their older sister.
I refused, and they are telling everyone about it, and everyone is taking their side. I don’t get it? Am I being selfish here? I have classes from 9am to 3pm almost everyday. The older one goes to school at 8:15 so I can drop him off. But I cant leave the 4 year-old alone and I can’t also stay home to be with him. Please tell me if I’m in the wrong and be brutally honest. And if you have any advice I would deeply appreciate it.
GreekAmericanDom says:
NTA. Your mother's poor planning is not your emergency. This is something she should have discussed with you, not demanded, long before the plans were set. And of course you shouldn't miss your classes.
Blushiba says:
17 year olds aren't responsible for their siblings. Their parents are.
justhewayouare says:
Do not give in. She’s the parent and she’s the one who should have been arranging care and not assuming you would do it. I don’t know what is wrong with the rest of your family that they agree with her disgusting behavior.
That said, if she tries to do the whole,” I’m just going to leave so you have to come home” bit, feel free to tell her,” If you leave your children home expecting me to show up, I will call CPS on you.” NTA.
jmg4craigslists says:
NTA! You are in school and have commitments. And you did not say no. You told her what you can do! You made a reasonable request for her to find coverage for the day as a 4 year old can not go to class with you.
Your mother cannot expect you to drop your academic commitments because she is traveling. Especially when finals are around the corner. Do you have friends on campus that you trust that you could ask for help? If not, your mom needs to finds someone for the four days.
OP responded:
I do have friends I trust, but my mom would not pay them I'm almost sure of it. And I would never make my friends to unpaid labor as a favor.