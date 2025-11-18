'AITA for not babysitting my siblings during my mom's honeymoon?'

She said she can’t do that because they spent a lot of money on this honeymoon, and the wedding and they are also paying a loan they used to buy a land to build a house. I told her, that I really can’t miss these classes, I study medicine so going to class is extremely important.

Not to mention, that these are practice classes which have a limited amount of time I can miss. She insisted saying it was a one time thing and that “she can’t have anything”. Marcus said I had this responsibility since I’m their older sister.

I refused, and they are telling everyone about it, and everyone is taking their side. I don’t get it? Am I being selfish here? I have classes from 9am to 3pm almost everyday. The older one goes to school at 8:15 so I can drop him off. But I cant leave the 4 year-old alone and I can’t also stay home to be with him. Please tell me if I’m in the wrong and be brutally honest. And if you have any advice I would deeply appreciate it.