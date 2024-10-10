'AITA for refusing to cancel my vacation to pay $10k for my brother's emergency tooth surgery?'

"AITA for refusing to cancel my vacation after my brother demanded I pay for his “emergency” surgery instead?"

True-Strawberry-9409 says:

So, here’s the situation. I (30F) have been planning a two-week vacation to Europe with my partner for the past year. We’ve both saved up a lot of money for this trip, and it’s a big deal for us because we’ve never been on a major vacation together before. The flights, hotels—everything—has already been paid for.

Last week, my brother (35M) called me in a panic, saying he needs emergency surgery for a dental issue. It’s not life-threatening, but his tooth infection is bad, and it needs to be dealt with soon. He doesn’t have insurance (long story involving bad financial decisions), and the procedure is going to cost about $10K.