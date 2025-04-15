'AITA for refusing to help my neighbor financially because 'I sent' her dog to the vet?'

pickleinabottle writes:
I lost my job a few months ago due to mass layoffs and can’t afford rent anymore, so I moved in with my best friend. He lives in a nice apartment in a small city. I have a puppy who stays with me. He’s very energetic. I take him to the dog park in our building and for a walk at least once a day.
When I’m busy with job applications or other commitments, I sometimes take him to the dog park and play fetch to help him burn off energy. Most of the other dogs in the building are friendly and play with my pup, but there’s one large dog, Bosco, who is about 100 pounds and just under two years old.
He’s super energetic, jumps on people constantly, and everyone seems annoyed by him. He’s jumped on me several times. I’ve gotten scratches on my thighs and once on my stomach that actually bled.
I never complained because a month ago, his owner, Jeena, fractured her fingers trying to control him. She’s always friendly, and she told me she’s been unemployed for over a year and is struggling financially. I genuinely feel bad for her. I usually try to avoid Bosco, especially when I have my 25-pound pup with me, but he often runs over and jumps on him too.
Two nights ago, I had to attend an event and came home late. My puppy still had a lot of energy, so I took him to the dog park to play fetch with a small ball (about 1.5 inches wide, he can’t play with bigger ones).
While we were playing, Jeena came into the park with Bosco. I immediately picked up the ball because I didn’t want Bosco to get it. He’s so big and rough. Jeena let him off the leash, and Bosco immediately started jumping on me with so much intensity that I dropped the ball.
He grabbed it and refused to let go. Both of us tried to get it from him while I was also trying to protect myself and my puppy. Jeena couldn’t control him well because of her injured hand, and eventually Bosco swallowed the ball. Now she’s asking me to help pay for the surgery.
I’m not on unemployment benefits, have zero savings, and I’m currently borrowing money from a friend just to buy food. My parents live overseas and can’t help me financially. I told Jeena I can’t contribute, and now she’s upset with me. AITA for refusing to help?
travelkmac asks:
Info: does your dog run/park have rules about what balls can be used in the park? Ours only allows standard tennis balls and that’s written on the signs outside the run. If this rule is in place and you brought a small ball, you have some fault. The other persons dog isn’t controlled, so there is also blame there. In this case, it would be ESH. If there is no rule about the size of the ball allowed, then, NTA.
OP responded:
I have often mentioned to her about her dog jumping on other people. She listens but never trains him. I still feel bad for her and her dog and her messages made me feel really bad for my actions. This is what she responded to me when I refused to help because of my financial situation.
“I don’t want to blame you because it’s not your fault he swallowed it, but it was highly irresponsible of you to bring such small toy to the dog park knowing that there are big dogs there, too, and it’s dangerous for them to have small toys around.
Not only they will cut him open to remove the ball, which brings potential risks, but I’ve already paid $1000 before they started. I’m asking for any help, even a small amount, since I’m in the same exact financial situation like you are and honestly, I would do the same if I knew I was a part of such a terrible accident.”
Many_Worlds_Media says:
NTA. WTF? Jeena should never be letting this dog off leash around other people or animals if he is this out of control. 100% not your fault that her dog attacked you and swallowed something he forced out of your hands. She’s lucky you’re not the type of person to report that sort of thing. It is insane for her to ask you for money.
HugeNefariousness222 says:
NTA. She needs to spend some time training her dog or find a home for him that will. Just because she's an irresponsible pet owner doesn't make this your problem. By the way, he is going to continue to hurt people and/or dogs. Management needs to know about her and her dog.