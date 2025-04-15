'AITA for refusing to help my neighbor financially because 'I sent' her dog to the vet?'

He grabbed it and refused to let go. Both of us tried to get it from him while I was also trying to protect myself and my puppy. Jeena couldn’t control him well because of her injured hand, and eventually Bosco swallowed the ball. Now she’s asking me to help pay for the surgery.

I’m not on unemployment benefits, have zero savings, and I’m currently borrowing money from a friend just to buy food. My parents live overseas and can’t help me financially. I told Jeena I can’t contribute, and now she’s upset with me. AITA for refusing to help?

OP added some extra context after a comment.

travelkmac asks: