'I can’t tell if my boyfriend is trying to be helpful or if this is early stages of control.'

TL;DR: new relationship between 30f and 27M is starting to make me feel uneasy and my gut is telling me this is the beginning of a controlling relationship.

grrarrrrgh wrote:

Like everyone else has said - get out now.

But I'm confused about the surgery situation. If his mom is flying in to take care of him post-surgery, why is he staying somewhere else? And if she's not flying in to take care of him post-surgery, why is she flying into town now, and not after his recovery?