'I caught my long-term GF having an affair with my friend. What do I do? I'm at a loss for words.' UPDATED

I've heard stories from others saying how they are happy to hear that this happened to me! Why? Well they've had the same thing happen except after 30 years of marriage and 3 kids. So they felt like they were not only robbed of some of the best years of their life but now they also have a financial obligation towards the person who manipulated and hurt them the worst.

I don't feel better hearing about how "worse it could have been" but I'm happy we never had any kids or decided to marry. I definitely would have been dealing with another sideshow of a scenario. Here's another kicker, my ex's sister (only 2 years older then her) did the exact same thing at the start of this year to her own husband literally 3 days after we got back from their destination wedding.