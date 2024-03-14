'My husband told his family I'm crazy WIBTA if I showed them videos of him cheating?'

After two years of separation, he bought his own house, and I moved in. Not because I like him, but because of my daughter and pressure from family to forgive him. His family probably thinks everything is fine. His mom wants to take the whole family (us three, my sister-in-law, her husband, and their three kids) to Disney World.

I agreed because my daughter will love it, but I’m dreading the trip. We will all stay in one house. I haven’t spoken to these people in ten years. His mom apparently wants to be friends with me, but I've decided to be cordial. We’re not friends, though.