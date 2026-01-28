'I caught my partner making plans to cheat this weekend.'

"I (32M) caught my partner (46F) making plans to cheat this weekend."

I found the messages, I been suspecting for the last few days but finally was able to verify everything after she instigated an argument. We were having a nice night having a few drinks when she started instigating an argument while typing away at her phone then got giddy when she got a reaction out of me.

I asked her why is the reason for all this, clearly seeing me emotional and laughed and shrugged me off as her being tipsy. I took her unattended phone and found all the messages I was suspecting of. They were planning to screw this weekend clearly making time around me as he insisted he would screw her better than her husband. I don’t want her, I don’t want to reconcile.